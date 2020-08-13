EXCLUSIVE: Trailer For Asian-American Sci-Fi Comedy Comisery Is Here

Bleeding Cool is proud to present the trailer for the first Asian-American Sci-Fi comedy Comisery. The film is from filmmaker Quentin Lee (White Frog, The People I've Slept With, Comedy InvAsian) and author Adi Tantimedh (The Ravi PI series from Simon & Schuster), and was shot during the pandemic lockdown entirely on Zoom. The film stars Amy Hill (Magnum PI, 50 First Dates), Bee Vang (Gran Torino), Sheetal Sheth (Hummingbird), Singaporean pop star Nat Ho, Jennifer Field (9-1-1), Harrison Xu (Shameless), Verton R. Banks (Dollface) and Richard Anderson. Asian dance/rock band The Slants provide the soundtrack for the film. Get your first look at Comisery down below.

Comisery Should Be An Interesting Watch

"Comisery is an apocalyptic science fiction comedy feature told entirely through web chat sessions about a group of Asian-American friends living through an invasion by an alien virus now."

"I proposed to Quentin a science fiction comedy shot on Zoom during lockdown to reflect the surreal reality we were all living through. We would shoot on limited resources: just everyone safely in front of their computers. It would also be a way for everyone to stay sane during the pandemic and have something to work on." said co-creator Adi Tantimedh, an accomplished novelist (The Ravi PI series from Simon & Schuster), comics creator (La Muse) and filmmaker based in New York. "As COVID began, Asians in the western countries have fallen victims to racial violence and discrimination from Los Angeles to Berlin. As artists, both Adi and I felt the need to address this in an imaginative and entertaining way. Comisery is our response," said co-creator Quentin Lee.

There is a great opportunity here that these creatives have taken advantage of. In this new pandemic world, those that can adapt to tell stories in unique ways will find success, and that certainly seems to be the case here. Comisery will be available to view on AsianAmericanMovies.com exclusively on September 1st, and will also be available for TVOD rental and purchase through Amazon Prime Video.