F1: The Movie Cast And Crew Sing IMAX's Praises In New BTS Featurette

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1®: The Movie. In it, director Joseph Kosinski discusses shooting with IMAX cameras.

When the pandemic happened and the entire movie theater industry had to come to terms with streaming, one of the ways the industry could survive was by leaning into more niche experiences that could not be replicated with even the best home theater setup. IMAX is the one that most people know about and the one that people seek out. The massive screens and booming sound are unmatched. Personally, I've gotten vertigo twice in a movie theater, and it was during IMAX screenings. It seems like the people making the films are pretty into the ideas, as we've seen more and more movies shot in IMAX cameras. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1®: The Movie, we learned a little more about director Joseph Kosinski's techniques and the technology they used to shoot those rather impressive-looking races.

F1®: The Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025, and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.

