Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1

F1: Chasing The Heart Of Formula One Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1, which will be released on June 27th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and Apple Studios unveil a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming F1 movie.

F1, with a reported $300 million budget, races into a crowded summer box office on June 27, 2025.

Apple Studios is betting big on F1 to win over racing fans and secure box office success worldwide.

The featurette highlights the teamwork and intense realism captured during real Grand Prix weekends.

There is a pretty good chance that if F1 isn't good and if it doesn't do exceptionally well at the box office, this could be the end of Apple Studios in theaters. Warner Bros. is doing all right so far this year, and they have some big ones on the way that could really help push up the overall box office of the year. Apple Studios, however, hasn't really found a movie that has blown up for them. The budget is unknown since people are being dodgy about it, but they are denying the reported $300 million number that was being thrown around initially. Either way, it's trying to make back a large amount of money during a packed summer. You shouldn't doubt racing movies or racing fans, though, and this could be one of those times where the international box office, where Formula One has a much bigger established fanbase, could be the thing that saves it. Either way, they are starting to market the film more. We got a new trailer the other day, and now we have a new behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the team aspect of Formula One racing and capturing that heart.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios have released the main trailer and a new poster for Joseph Kosinski's new film, F1, which will be released on June 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!