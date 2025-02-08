Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, News | Tagged: Alex Kahuam, Failure!, independent film, one-take movie, ted raimi, thriller

FAILURE!: One-Take Thriller Starring Ted Raimi Now on VOD

FAILURE!, a one-take real-time thrller starring Ted Raimi from writer-director Alex Kahuam, is now on Video on Demand across platforms

Article Summary FAILURE! is a thrilling one-take movie starring Ted Raimi, available now on Video on Demand.

The film is a tense 87-minute, real-time story about a tycoon facing financial ruin or murder in America.

Alex Kahuam directed FAILURE!, the first one-take film by a Mexican director made in the U.S.

Screened at major film festivals, FAILURE! explores legacy, pride, and desperation's human condition.

Red Water Entertainment has released the one-take thriller FAILURE! starring Ted Raimi (brother of director Sam Raimi, Spiderman, video game The Quarry) On Digital and On Demand from January 28th. Shot in a continuous 87-minute take, FAILURE! is a Mexican-U.S. co-production that follows business tycoon James (Raimi), a devoted family man facing a dire ultimatum: resolve a crushing bank debt within an hour or risk losing his business. With greedy associates, deceitful friends, and haunting ghosts from his past closing in, James is pushed to the brink, faced with the unthinkable choice between financial ruin or murder. Just another day in America, really, in one continuous take real time. Cool.

FAILURE! (sorry, it's just so much fun to type it in capital letters) is written and directed by Alex Kahuam (Forgiveness), the first time a Mexican director has created a feature film without cuts in the United States. Joining Raimi in the cast are Merrick McCartha (Senior Year), Melissa Diaz (Ruthless), John Paul Medrano (Seven Days), Daniel Kuhlman (Voodoo MacBeth), and Noel Douglas Orput.

"Failure! is a story about a middle-aged man who is struggling due to a huge debt with the bank. Except it's deeper than that — it's an ex-ploration about one's legacy and pride, and how that plays out being a father versus a business owner and ultimately committing a murder in order to protect his family. I'm intrigued by the human condition under desperation and how it controls us, more so having witnessed it in someone close to me," wrote director Kahuam. "It was my mission and commitment to shoot this story in one single take without any cuts as I wanted the audience to experience all the stages of how desperation unveils its layers and the aftermath that fol- lows. I have previously shot long takes within feature and short films, except it took me the story of Failure! to truly take up the challenge of shooting a one-long-take film."

FAILURE! was screened at the 2023 inaugural Fantastic Pavilion Gala, the genre showcase of the Cannes Film Market. After that, it made its world debut at Frightfest in 2023 and was screened at Morbido Film Fest, Fantaspoa, and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Alex Kahuam and Marco De Molina produced FAILURE! along with Kayli Fortun, Ted Raimi, and Jose D. Rodriguez via Kahuam's Promotora NAE and De Molina's Spacebrain Entertainment.

