Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: Falling Stars, horror, indie film, Lorcano Film Festival, Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki, supernatural thriller, xyz films

Falling Stars: Indie Supernatural Horror from XYZ Films Out in October

Falling Stars, rising filmmakers Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki's supernatural horror indie film premieres on October 11th

Article Summary Falling Stars set for release on October 11, 2024, by XYZ Films in select theaters and on VOD nationwide.

Indie supernatural horror film deconstructs classic witch narratives with a fresh and thrilling twist.

Story follows three brothers facing a deadly curse after desecrating a witch's body in the Southwest desert.

Directed by Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki, starring Rene Leech, Shaun Duke Jr., and more.

XYZ Films announced today that their upcoming film Falling Stars finally has a release date, as it will arrive in select cinemas this October. This is a new indie supernatural horror thriller from up-and-coming filmmakers Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki, set to be released in select theaters and on VOD nationwide on October 11, 2024. Takeaways? Don't go out to see a dead witch at night, and don't accidentally desecrate her body. Those should be major life lessons!

Falling Stars: A Deconstruction of Folk Horror Witch Tales

Falling Stars is about folk horror and a deconstruction of the classic witch mythos. In an alternate reality where witches are very real, the night of the first harvest is when harmless traditional rituals are performed to placate witches in the sky. For the three brothers in the American Southwest, this year's event will be different. When they discover their friend has killed and buried a witch, they venture out into the desert to witness it for themselves. Whilst encountering the scene, they accidentally desecrate the body, setting in motion a sequence of perilous events. The only way they can put a stop to the curse set upon their family is to burn the corpse before sunrise. Accidentally desecrating a witch's body tends to happen in supernatural thrillers since nothing should ever go right in a horror movie. The only way to stop the curse on their family is a race against time, where the idiot brothers have to burn the body before sunrise. It's always a hassle when you have to rush to burn a body before sundown in the California desert. Care to bet whether they do it in time? That's the thrust of the movie.

Falling Stars is the feature debut of director/producer duo Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki, featuring an original screenplay by Karpala and cinematography by Bienczycki. Starring Rene Leech, Shaun Duke Jr., Andrew Gabriel, Diane Worman, and Greg Poppa, the film World Premiered on the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Film Festival and went on to screen at Fantastic Fest, Calgary Underground, Splat! Film Fest, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!