Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Fathom Events, piglet, Tigger, winnie the pooh, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Tickets Are Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Fathom Events screenings for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. You can see it in theaters on March 26-28th.

Article Summary Tickets for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 are available for Mar 26-28 screenings.

The sequel stars an ensemble cast and is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Features a shared universe of horror films based on public domain children's stories.

Eying bigger success with a higher budget and intense promotion than its predecessor.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 tickets are now on sale, as Fathom Events will present the sequel in theaters on March 26, 27, and 28th. Starring Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian Sanson, Simon Callow, Alec Newman, Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Lewis Santer, Tade Adebaio, and Nichaela Farrel, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. It is the sequel to last year's viral hit and is also launching a shared universe of horror films based on children's stories that are now in the public domain. The trailer for the event and new character posters can be found below. The posters are pretty cool, too.

Could Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Be…Good?

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their homes endangered after Christopher Robin reveals their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all.

The more I see from this…I don't know. Could this actually be good? They put so much more money and effort into this one than the first, but that is not saying much, as that first film is as low-budget as it gets. Winnie The Pooh is not a character I necessarily want to see on screen murdering people, but there are many people who do, as that first Blood and Honey made $5.2 million playing for only a couple of days as special events. This should do even better.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!