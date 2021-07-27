Fear Street Star Discusses Love for Scream Franchise and Auditioning

If there's anything horror fans love, it's an actor who's equally passionate for the genre.

Netflix recently dropped their R.L Stein-based cinematic Fear Street trilogy on their streaming service, with each film earning a spot in their top 10 programs for the three weeks they were released. The film quickly found a devoted following as an instant cult classic for the new wave of horror fans, mostly for their interpersonal relationships, character development, and the occasional dip into an angsty bloodbath.

One of the film's stars (and fan favorites), Olivia Scott Welch, who played the character, Sam, recently opened up to Hollywood Reporter about the film, and her appreciation for the horror genre, with it being a dream project. She explains, "Oh man, that's such a good question. I have a lot of love for all of the Scream movies. It's one of the first scary movies I saw, and I think they're all so funny and so sharp. And I love them all, even the third one, which most people don't like. But I think it's got its great moments. I also love the fourth one and think it's underrated."

When shifting to the topic of the upcoming fifth installment, the actor noted, "I'm very excited for that movie, too. Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] made Ready Or Not, which was one of my favorite horror movies in recent history. So when I found out that they were doing the new Scream, I was very excited, and I think they'll do a great job." Of course, with her love for the franchise, she tells the publication that she had read for a role in the upcoming film by confirming, "Oh believe me I did. I did read for [Scream]."

Considering the fact that Fear Street: 1994 incorporated a Scream-inspired opening kill, and the slasher attributes associated with Scream, maybe we have a scream queen in the making,