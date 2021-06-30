Watch The First Five Minutes Of Fear Street Part One: 1994 Right Now

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is coming this Friday, kicking off a trio of films that will debut all of July on Netflix based on the R.L. Stine young adult novels. This first film stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford. Stine had this to say when the trilogy was announced: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July, and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!" Watch Maya Hawke in the opening scene of the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear Street | First 5 Minutes (Opening Scene) | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8BjVmKJnPY)

Fear Street Part One: 1994 Synopsis

"In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history." Some new photos from the film were released yesterday as well, which you can find below.

I gotta say, I am super looking forward to this. A horror event like this is not happening all that often anymore, and that they went all out and made them hard-R rated is even more enticing. Throw in this great cast, and this is the one from the trilogy I am most looking forward to as far as these films are concerned.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 debuts on Netflix this Friday.