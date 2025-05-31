Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo del toro

First Official Teaser For Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

During TUDUM, Netflix officially premiered the official teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which will be released this November.

Article Summary Netflix debuts the first official teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein during TUDUM.

This long-awaited adaptation, featuring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, premieres on Netflix in November 2025.

Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic, promising a fresh take on the legendary Frankenstein story.

The project has been in development for years, with del Toro finally bringing his vision to life on Netflix.

We also knew this film was going to make an appearance on the TUDUM stage today because this and Wake Up Dead Man are two of the bigger movies the streaming service is set to release this year. So far, we haven't seen much of anything from this film aside from a still here or a behind-the-scenes shot there. However, we finally got some footage to share and a new summary to go along with it. I would like this film directly in front of my eyeballs immediately, thank you, and waiting until November sounds like waiting for half a lifetime.

"Written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, FRANKENSTEIN is on Netflix this November. Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Has Been A Long Time Coming

For a minute, it looked like we would get two Frankenstein adaptations at the end of this year. The Bride! from Warner Bros., and director Maggie Gyllenhaal and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein from Guillermo del Toro, obviously, and that one is over on Netflix. The Bride! got delayed to March 2026 in March 2025, so no double creature feature this fall. The two films couldn't be more different in terms of style, that is even more apparent now that we got to see some footage from The Bride! in April 2025, but del Toro is someone who takes well-known material and does something you wouldn't expect with it. See his Pinocchio adaptation a couple of years ago. We're still waiting on a solid release date for this one, but all sources are pointing toward November 2025.

Frankenstein has been a passion project for Del Toro for years, and in 2023, it finally got off the ground at Netflix. The cast began to fill out and included some impressive names such as Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer. Isaac will be Victor Frankenstein, and Elordi, who took over the role from Andrew Garfield, will play the Monster. Del Toro is writing, directing, and producing alongside J. Miles Dale, with whom he worked as a producer on Cabinet of Curiosities.

