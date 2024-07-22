Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, rebel moon - director's cut, Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood

First Trailer And Key Art Released For Rebel Moon – The Director's Cut

Netflix has released the first trailer and key art for Rebel Moon - The Director's Cut. Both films will stream on August 2nd.

It's still unclear whether or not Netflix is happy about the rollout of Rebel Moon. They aren't happy it was a critical flop, no one would be, but they were betting the farm that this movie would kick start their own version of Star Wars or Star Trek. They wanted their own universe where they could explore different time periods and stories away from the initial plot, but you can't build on a broken foundation, and no one knows that better than Zack Snyder. The foundation of his DC Universe was broken from the beginning and you can't say the one or two good points were worth the millions of wasted dollars and wasted opportunities. Everything that we have gotten from this franchise following the first two parts was likely already in the tank so it will be after the release of the director's cut next month that we'll see whether or not Netflix will be moving forward with this world. Right now, there have been some other things announced, but nothing has a release date or any confirmed casts. The trailer for the two director's cuts has been released, and at least Netflix is marketing them as director's cuts so people who aren't terminally online aren't extremely confused.

Rebel Moon Director's Cut Cast And Summary Information

ABOUT REBEL MOON — CHAPTER ONE: CHALICE OF BLOOD

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

ABOUT REBEL MOON – CHAPTER TWO: CURSE OF FORGIVENESS

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Ray Fisher

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

SYNOPSIS | Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

