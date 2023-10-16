Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddy's, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's "A Look Inside" Featurette Released

A week away from release, a new look at Five Nights At Freddy's has been released. The film is in theaters and on Peacock next Friday.

Five Nights At Freddy's opens next week, and the press machine is kicking into gear. "A Look Inside" featurette was just released, taking us inside the adaptation of the popular video game. Emma Tammi is directing the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum are producing the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes).

Five Nights At Freddy's Will Be A Blockbuster

"Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through. The film's iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Five Nights at Freddy's is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film's executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production in association with Striker Entertainment."

Before Taylor Swift opened her film, this was a slam dunk to be the highest-grossing film of the fall. It is still going to do very well, however. Fans have waited a long time for this, and even though it is releasing on the same day on Peacock, the box office should be big.

The film opens in theaters on October 27th.

