Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, five nights at freddy's, horror, Universal Pictures

Jason Blum Says He's "Proud" of the Five Nights at Freddy's Film

Jason Blum is suggesting that the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film is definitely going to live up to the hype after a lengthy production.

Five Nights at Freddy's has become a massively popular IP, based on a small horror game that spawned several sequels, plenty of merchandise, and finally, a live-action film that's been in development for several years. Well, actually… the Blumhouse film took so long to move forward that many began to lose hope for a Five Nights at Freddy's movie was even coming.

But in just a few months, the highly-anticipated film (with a trailer out now) will finally hit theaters to see how its popularity translates with mainstream audiences. That being said, is this going to live up to the hype? Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum seems confident!

Jason Blum is Very Satisfied with the Upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's Film

During an interview with IGN, Blum explains, "I really love a challenge. [Creator Scott Cawthon] had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while, and that didn't work out; this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company. I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this.'"

The Blumhouse head then expanded upon the film's journey, noting that "It was many, many, many years of development. I've grown to know Scott very well over that time, and I've become very fond of him. I think he's a really, really special person, a really creative person, probably more creative than he even gives himself credit for in some ways, I would say. And we had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together." Blum later added, "We finally found it, and we finally made the movie, and as you can hear by my voice, I'm extremely proud of the movie that we made together."

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released from Universal Pictures in theaters and on Peacock on October 27, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!