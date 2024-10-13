Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, ari aster, film, florence pugh, midsommar

Florence Pugh Discusses the Ending of Her A24 Film Midsommar

Midsommar star Florence Pugh shares her thoughts on the ending of the popular A24 film along with her character's state of mind.

Article Summary Florence Pugh shares insights into her character Dani's mindset in Midsommar's intense climax.

Pugh reveals Dani undergoes a psychotic break during the film's fiery ending scene.

Pugh aimed to convey childlike wonder in the final moments, reverting back to simplicity.

Her portrayal added depth to Midsommar's themes of trauma and belonging, praised by audiences.

It's been a few years since the release of the beloved A24 cult classic film Midsommar. In a recent interview, actor Florence Pugh delved a little deeper into her interpretation of the movie's climactic ending from director Ari Aster.

Reflecting on the moment Dani chooses her boyfriend Christian to be burnt; Pugh explained that from her viewpoint, Dani undergoes a profound detachment from reality. "The idea is that she's now gone through a psychotic break. From the moment she chooses, I believe, accidentally, Christian, her boyfriend, to get burnt, she keeps on waking up and going back into this like psychotic break." Pugh says to WIRED before adding, "When that moment at the end happens, where everything is going up in flames, I tried to embody what I was like when I was five on Bonfire Night. And just how exciting it was to see flames, and I wanted to revert back to a very, very small and simple life of how simple things made and make children feel. Because in that moment, I presumed she wasn't there anymore."

Pugh's portrayal of Dani was widely praised, with many noting her ability to convey a wide range of emotions, from grief and despair to a chilling sense of acceptance. That said, her performance definitely added depth to the film's exploration of trauma, healing, and the search for belonging — with her recent insights offering a fascinating look into her approach to the role.

Midsommar Official Cast, Plot Details, and Where to Stream

Midsommar official plot summary: A couple travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

The film's impressive ensemble cast includes Pugh alongside Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe, and Will Poulter. Midsommar is currently available to stream via Max.

Now that Pugh has offered her thoughts on the subject, what's your current stance on the ending of Midsommar?

