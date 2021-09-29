Frankenstein's Daughter Coming To Blu-ray & DVD In October

Frankenstein's Daughter, a cult classic from 1958, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD thanks to the Film Detective. The streaming network and film archive strive to restore and preserve all manner of classic cinema, and they have uncovered a gem here. I remember seeing this at my grandfather's house when I was very young. For a long time was a film I associated with Frankenstein's Monster right alongside the original Universal classic. Directed by Richard E. Cunha, it stars John Ashley, Harold Lloyd, Jr., and former Playboy Playmate of the Month Sally Todd. You can read a press release about it down below.

Frankenstein's Daughter Release Details

"Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective (TFD), the classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is releasing a special-edition version of the 1950s cult classic Frankenstein's Daughter (1958), starring John Ashley and Sandra Knight, on Blu-ray and DVD October 26th. Frankenstein's Daughter finds Dr. Oliver Frank (Donald Murphy) carrying on the legacy of his late grandfather, the notorious Dr. Frankenstein, by building his own hulking beast with the transplanted brain of a beautiful young woman. Bringing a fresh twist to Frankenstein films, Frankenstein's Daughter takes place in "modern" Los Angeles, where — despite news reports of a female monster menacing the neighborhood — nothing stops the local sun-soaked teenagers from partying poolside."

Here is the features list for the release:

Audio commentary track with author and historian Tom Weaver ● Full-color booklet with an original essay by Weaver ● Richard E. Cunha: Filmmaker of the Unknown, a new retrospective from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, featuring an archival interview with the famed director ● John Ashley: Man from the B's, a new career retrospective featuring film historian C. Courtney Joyner

You can preorder the film on Amazon right now for release on October 26th.