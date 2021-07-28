Free Guy: 6 New Character Posters Shows Off The Impressive Cast

The last of the movies from the Fox buyout is looking to finally come out, and one of them is Free Guy. The Ryan Reynolds starring movie has been delayed several times not only due to the pandemic but was one of the movies that got a little lost as the two companies merged. It's also reported that one of the reasons this and the other Fox movies couldn't be released as hybrid releases or on something like Hulu is because of the contracts that were signed back when the companies merged. Regardless, it looks like Disney is going to try and get this one out in theaters again next month. There have been some early reactions from press that seem to lean on the positive side, but we'll have to see how things end up turning out. We got six new character posters this week that highlight the rather impressive main cast. The movie will be the first major theatrical only release Disney will have in 2021.

Summary: In Twentieth-Century Studio's epic adventure-comedy "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. It will be released on August 13th.