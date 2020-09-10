Friday the 13th Will Return to Theaters This October

The original Friday the 13th is coming back to theaters for a special theatrical re-release, and it's the genre gift that we've been waiting for.

Just in time for the spook-filled Halloween season, Paramount and Fathom Events have partnered together to celebrate the monumental 40th anniversary of Pamela Voorhees, Jason Voorhees, and the iconic Camp Crystal Lake. Currently set for Sunday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 7, there will be two days to experience a remastered version of the beloved summer-themed horror legend once again in select theaters.

While the regulations for theaters differ in each state, you can find the specific locations currently preparing to screen the film over at Fathom Events to see if tickets are available in your area. Attendees will also experience a special featurette titled, Secrets Galore Behind the Gore with the site noting, "Join revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini for a look at some of the groundbreaking gory great moments in the original Friday the 13th."

The original Friday the 13th film was directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, spawning several sequels that took Jason back to Crystal Lake and as far-out as space, or the even stranger twist that sent him to Manhattan. After recent disputes over the rights to the Friday the 13th franchise and Jason Voorhees character, there have been constant delays in future installments, and the legal battle even halted the fan-funded Friday the 13th game from making future updates.

With everything related to the future of F13 feeling very uncertain, this is one exciting way for fans to experience the origin story of Jason Voorhees or for a new generation to see one of the slasher films that inspired a sub-genre.

What other classic horror movies would you like to see re-released in the future? Let us know below!