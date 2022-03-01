Furiosa Producer References Film's Switch-Up from Mad Max: Fury Road

After the incredible worldbuilding of Mad Max: Fury Road, fans have been anxiously awaiting the spin-off film Furiosa centered on the character made famous by Charlize Theron.

Theron was (to many) the best asset of the highly praised action film, so the confirmation that Furiosa would live on through a prequel story brought no surprise and plenty of excitement to focus solely on the fan-favorite character. For the upcoming entry, another esteemed star, Anya Taylor-Joy, was tapped to depict Furiosa for the next Mad Max universe title, opposite Avengers icon Chris Hemsworth, maintaining the hype with every announcement.

In a recent interview with P.J. Voeten for /Film, assistant director and producer of Furiosa, Voeten now teases, "Furiosa is more of a traditional three-act drama. If people are expecting to see another chase movie, it's not going to be that." When later discussing the film's script and how Voeten responded to its vision, the producer noted, "When I started reading [the Furiosa script], I couldn't put it down. It is going to be really, really good. You get to see Gas Town. You get to see the Bullet Farm. It's exciting to be able to build that stuff."

Knowing that there's going to be some expansion of the character and the world that fans love is reason enough to generate interest; however, the idea of seeing Taylor-Joy's interpretation of a total badass is also an intriguing set-up for more to come. When last asked about preparing to film Furiosa, the star expressed her excitement, sharing, "The thing that makes me most excited about Furiosa is, No. 1, George Miller. That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him and to grow alongside him. I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something else is something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard."

Furiosa is currently slated for a theatrical release on May 24, 2024.