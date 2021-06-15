Anya-Taylor Joy on Furiosa and Working with George Miller

Anya Taylor-Joy has made quite a name for herself, and now the star will next be taking her talent to the Mad Max universe, which she's eagerly anticipating just as much as fans.

The Mad Max films by George Miller date back to 1979, starring Mel Gibson in a dystopian sci-fi/thriller, remaining one of the most beloved genre titles over the years. The franchise was later revived in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, giving us a brand new character known as Furiosa (originally played by Charlize Theron), becoming yet another spectacular showing of the Mad Max potential – and setting up for the upcoming Furiosa prequel film. The Furiosa-focused picture is currently gearing up for production. It is confirmed to include Taylor-Joy as a younger Furiosa, with additions of Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for the fifth Mad Max installment currently slated for 2023.

In a new interview for Variety's Actors on Actors video series, the Furiosa star opened up about her feelings for such an iconic property, explaining, "The thing that makes me most excited about Furiosa is, No. 1, George Miller. That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him and to grow alongside him. I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something else is something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard. My dad gives me a lot of hell because we speak Spanish; he calls her 'Furiosa' [with a pronounced accent]. And I'm like; it's an English-speaking film. But, like, 'OK, Daddy.' I've got a grace period until August, and then I will be working back-to-back until mid-2023."

When the stars manage to align for a brilliant cast, committed filmmaker, and a strong vision, there's a lot of expectations – and with the upcoming Furiosa, it's hard to imagine being disappointed, right?