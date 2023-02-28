Courtney Cox Reveals Gale Has Written Another Book in Scream VI Courtney Cox recently revealed details surrounding Scream VI that incluldes a new book by the cunning media mogul Gale Weathers.

Soon enough, Scream is returning with a highly-anticipated sixth installment to the popular horror franchise, bringing back a few fan favorites, a brutal slasher villain, and the always iconic media mogul Gale Weathers. You know – the author of the Woodsboro Murders.

Anyways, after all this time (and becoming the most prominently featured character other than Ghostface), Gale (Courtney Cox) is back and targetted by Ghostface, who promises to be "something different," which has become a nerve-wracking focal point of the film's first-class marketing campaign. Now, Cox herself is opening up about one innate Gale Weathers trait that fans can anticipate in the upcoming release, sharing that Gale has opted to profit from the sequel murders of Scream (2022).

Because honestly… can it even be considered to be a Scream film without Gale embellishing and profiting from the murders of others?

New York, New Rules, Same Gale in Scream VI

When lightly reintroducing her character to Variety for the sixth film, Cox divulges, "She [Gale] still lives in New York, which is great because now the killer's in New York, just as Sam and Tara have moved there. It kind of fell right into her lap. She wrote a book afterward. She told Sam that she wouldn't, and then, of course, she did because, I mean, someone was going to do it. So, she had to," Cox perfectly states before addressing another major return. The actor then adds, "Kirby [comes back] — Hayden Panettiere. It's so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There's been so many. I'm just so excited to be a part of something this long."

I suppose that the Dewey-centric book will be shelved for the time being because you just know that Gale has other juicer deadlines to meet, but Scream VI hits theaters next week starting on March 10, so make sure to get your tickets now to prepare for the potential horror event of the year.

But what do you think – can Gale actually survive this one?