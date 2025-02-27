Posted in: Movies | Tagged: gene hackman, obituary

Gene Hackman, Two-Time Oscar Winner and Hollywood Legend, Passes at 95

The entertainment industry mourns a Hollywood icon as Gene Hackman, star of the French Connection (1971) & Superman (1978), passed at 95.

The entertainment industry lost one of its greatest giants when Gene Hackman passed at the age of 95. He, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their Santa Fe, NM home on February 26th. There were no further details from Santa Fe County authorities and there was no immediate indication of foul play. Hackman won two Academy Awards for The French Connection (1971) and Unforgiven (1992). While largely recognized for his work playing intense characters with 101 titles in his filmography, two of his biggest roles were against type in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein as the Blindman trying to serve hot soup to the Monster (Peter Boyle), and Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) starring Christopher Reeve.

Gene Hackman's Life in Cinema

Hackman made his onscreen debut in 1961's Mad Dog Coll in an uncredited role as a cop. He would gain traction on TV and film with roles in The United States Steel Hour, The Defenders, and Brenner. His first breakout role was the Warner Bros 1967 biopic Bonnie and Clyde as Buck Barrow opposite Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Hackman would regularly guest star in episodic television until 1968 with appearances in Insight, I Spy, and CBS Playhouse before fully committing to films.

Since his award-winning performance in The French Connection, Hackman would also star in The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and reprise his role as Doyle in The French Connection II (1975). He would appear in three of the four Superman films taking a more minor role in the second film in 1980 before his and Reeve's final outing in 1987's Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Hackman would have several more memorable roles including A Bridge Too Far (1977), Reds (1981), Under Fire (1983), Uncommon Valor (1983), Hoosiers (1986), No Way Out (1987), Mississippi Burning, (1988), The Firm (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Get Shorty (1995), The Birdcage (1996), Absolute Power (1997), Enemy of the State (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), and Runaway Jury (2003). His final film was the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport before going into retirement and becoming an author.

