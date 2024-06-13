Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: ghost, Rite Here Rite Now, tobias forge

Ghost Release First Clip From Feature Film Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost have released the first clip from their upcoming debut feature film Rite Here Right Now, relasing in theaters June 20th-23rd.

Ghost released the first clip from their big feature film debut, Rite Here Rite Now, this afternoon. The film will present footage from their 2023 tour from their headlining shows at the Kia Forum in LA and a narrative story that picks up the plot from their Chapters series. The feature is directed by frontman Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and will play in cinemas June 20-23. Here is Forge on the film: "Over a decade ago, when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new 'baby' band and, more importantly, we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn't really a compelling story to tell. Not yet, anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation."

Ghost Is An Experience

Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over. RITE HERE RITE NOW is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST's debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross" and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans—all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

More info on the film is available here. Tickets are now on sale, and the soundtrack preorder is up as well, right here.

