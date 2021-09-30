Ghost Debuts New Track Hunter's Moon From Halloween Kills
Ghost has a new song out, titled 'Hunter's Moon' that will play over the end credits of Halloween Kills when it debuts on October 15. The band released the video for the song earlier this afternoon, and it was announced that the track will be released on January 21, 2022, as a collectible 7-inch single by Loma Vista Recordings. The B-side to the release will be John Carpenter's theme to Halloween Kills. This is the band's first new song in over two years. "Ghost's musical contribution to the latest film in the Halloween franchise began when Ryan Turek, Vice President of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Films, attended Ghost's headlining 2018 show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Forge was invited to the Halloween Kills set, where he met with director David Gordon Green."
Ghost Heads Out On Tour In 2022
Ghost will actually be heading out on tour starting in January as well, with the opening act Volbeat. Here are the dates. Tickets are on sale now:
Tue January 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Thu January 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri January 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat January 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon Jan 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed February 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri February 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat February 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Mon February 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Tue February 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu February 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri February 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Sat February 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Mon February 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Tue February 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Wed February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri February 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun February 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mon Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed February 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri February 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat February 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Mon February 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Tue March 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu March 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center