Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Have An After Credits Scene

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being watched as I type this by our very own Kaitlyn Booth at CinemaCon, but before she had to log off her live blog to watch the film (and make us all jealous at the same time) she told us that Jason Reitman, who was on stage with father and director of the first film Ivan Reitman, confirmed that the new film will indeed have an after credits scene. As to what that is- we have no clue. But, this means after we watch the old guard take down some ghosts with the new generation of Ghostbusters, you should stay in your seat.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is So Close!

"From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan."

Bill Murray had this to say about the film recently: "I remember [Jason Reitman] calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the [2016] one. It has a different feel than two out of four," Murray continues. "I think he's really got something."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens for us regular folk on November 11th. Keep it locked here all week long for all the major happenings from CinemaCon.