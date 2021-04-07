Ghostbusters: Afterlife Brings The Cute With Mini-Stay Pufts Reveal

Ghostbusters: Afterlife news is coming hot and heavy this week. After Monday's comments from Bill Murray, a new promo for the film came out this morning, and the big takeaway from it is that we met something unexpected: Mini- Stay Pufts. That's right; Ghostbusters has its own Baby Yoda now. Paul Rudd encounters them in the new promo, which also features some familiar music cues and nods to the library scene from the original 1984 classic. You can see the mischievous little critters in the promo down below.

Sweet. Mischievous. Savage. 🔥 Mini-Pufts are out of the bag, don't miss #Ghostbusters: Afterlife only in theaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/WtIMu4felL — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) April 7, 2021

Ghostbusters Collectors Will Need A Ton Of These

Here is what Murray had to say about the film over the weekend: "I remember [Jason Reitman] calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the [2016] one. It has a different feel than two out of four," Murray continues. "I think he's really got something."

The thing he got here is Mini- Stay Pufts. I almost wish they had not revealed that, but surely toys are coming, and they would have spoiled it anyway. Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars the returning Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Joining the franchise are Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Logan Kim. Directed by Jason Reitman, it finally opens in theaters on November 11th.