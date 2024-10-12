Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sony pictures

Ghostbusters Director Offers Fans Hope for Future Films

A filmmaker behind one of the recent Ghostbusters installments shares a positive update about the popular franchise's future.

Article Summary Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director hints at more big-screen adventures for the franchise.

Gil Kenan shares enthusiasm and plans for future Ghostbusters films and storytelling.

Despite mixed reviews, Ghostbusters' legacy continues with new creative team efforts.

Fans can anticipate fresh narratives and supernatural comedy in upcoming Ghostbusters films.

The highly favored Ghostbusters franchise (which has already been around for decades) is potentially set to continue its legacy with an exciting update from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan. But it's the Ghostbuster franchise we're talking about here, so did we ever really count the film series out in the first place? Here's what we know courtesy of the recent Ghostbusters filmmaker!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Filmmaker Address What's Next

In a recent interview, Kenan, who helmed the latest film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, shared his enthusiasm for the future of the series and hinted at more big-screen adventures to come. "We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen," Kenan divulges to The Direct. He continues, "The answer is yes, Jason [Reitman]… we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There'll be more. There'll be more about that later."

Kenan's comments come at a pivotal moment for the Ghostbusters universe, considering that the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Reitman, successfully revived the franchise and introduced a new generation to its ghost-catching antics. The subsequent release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire then attempted to build on this momentum, blending legacy characters with fresh faces to tackle supernatural threats.

Despite some mixed reviews and a less-than-stellar box office performance for Frozen Empire, the future of the Ghostbusters franchise still has plenty of potential, given its inevitable resurgence in popularity. And, considering Kenan's commitment to continuing the story, it's apparent that the creative team is already exploring new ideas and narratives to further expand the Ghostbusters universe.

With the creative team's dedication and the unwavering support of fans, the franchise will undoubtedly continue to be a fixture in the realm of supernatural comedy when it makes its way back into theaters (eventually). Though, until that happens, what's your take on where the franchise should go next?

