Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web, marvel

Giveaway: Win A Signed Poster From The Cast Of Madame Web

Would you like to win a signed poster from the main cast members of Madame Web? Follow the instructions in this post for a chance to win.

Article Summary Win a signed poster from Madame Web's cast by joining our giveaway.

Enter by following our Twitter/X and retweeting the contest post.

Contest ends March 18, 11am PT – limited to U.S. participants only.

Participants must follow rules for a chance to win; random selection.

Would you like to win a signed poster from the cast of Madame Web? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Sony Pictures has provided us with eight posters from the film, currently still in theaters or available to buy or rent, featuring autographs from the main cast, as you can see in the image below. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCMadameSigned. You have until Friday, March 18, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a signed poster from the cast of Madame Web. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!