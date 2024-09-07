Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Gladiator, gladiator ii, Paramount Pictures, paul mescal, ridley scott

Gladiator II Star Discusses His On-Screen Transformation

Actor Paul Mescal breaks down his physical transformation for Gladiator II and says he hoped to avoid the standard superhero regimen.

This Fall, audiences will finally have the opportunity to witness an official sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 film Gladiator, continuing the popular story after more than two decades of conversations about its potential. However, after the divisive release of the Gladiator II trailer and news of its costly budget, fans are definitely cautious about the overall execution of the next film.

Narratively, the film centers on Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Empire (played by Paul Mescal), who is taken prisoner by the Roman army and forced into fighting as a gladiator. So, obviously, a certain level of physicality is required to live up to the film's original action-packed story. Now, the actor attached to the film's lead role is opening up about how he adjusted to becoming a gladiator and what helped him make the transition.

Paul Mescal on Avoiding the Superhero Regimen for Gladiator II

During an interview with Empire Magazine (and reported via Screen Rant), Mescal addressed his Gladiator II role, explaining, "When this came up, I was like, 'This is something that I don't think anybody who's seen the work that I've done previously will be expecting,' and it's Ridley Scott. When I was first cast I had this idea of like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna make gladiators look normal.' But the closer I got [to filming] I thought that would be me getting in the way of the story.' He goes on to add, 'How do they survive this level of violence that we have no real comprehension of today in a sporting context? The only way you can do that is if you're robust and able to take the impact of near-death experiences on a day-to-day basis. So then it just meant lifting heavy things for a long time and eating lots of chicken. This ideal image that has been informed by superhero films, that was something I was keen to avoid. Because superheroes don't exist, but gladiators did."

Gladiator II, starring Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, enters the theatrical arena on November 22, 2024.

