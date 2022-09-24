Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Debuts Clip At Netflix TUDUM

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix this December, and today Netflix debuted a new scene from the film, that was introduced by director Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc for the film, and he is joined by an ensemble cast that thus far also includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson. Rian Johnson is back in the director's chair, and you can get your first glimpse of Glass Onion down below.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery One Of 2022's Most Anticipated

"You're invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista."

"So much of why I'm so into making these is that they just do bring me an intense amount of joy. Working with Daniel in this genre and having fun with it and the humor, getting to work with a new group of actors every time, everything about it just brings me happiness," Johnson says. "The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle,'" Johnson says. "It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I'm reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play in select theaters this winter, with a release on Netflix December 23rd.