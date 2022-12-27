Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Wishes 'Knives Out' Wasn't In The Title

Glass Onion did very well over its limited theatrical run, and now it is on Netflix, pissing off exactly the people you would expect it to. The reviews are out that this film is another win for director Rian Johnson and people are already wondering when the third film in this unexpected franchise will come out. Johnson and star Daniel Craig are clearly having a ball making these films, and we love to see it. Johnson seems happy with the finished product though a little thing is annoying him. According to an interview with The Atlantic, Johnson is annoyed that Knives Out had to be in the title.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained," he explained. "Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know? I want it to just be called Glass Onion. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

It's a weird little position to be in because there isn't an easy way for Netflix or Johnson to show the audience that this is another movie in the franchise, but he also wants them to be self-contained like the Agatha Christie stories that inspired it. Maybe if these were serialized releases, it would be easier to market. Still, they are individual films, so Johnson and Netflix are kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding Glass Onion and future films in this series. Maybe a better solution will be figured out by the time movie three is finished.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.