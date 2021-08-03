Godzilla vs. Kong Producer Wants a Monsterverse Film Without Humans

There seems to be a line between casual moviegoers and Godzilla fans who are torn on what they want to see – a creature feature with heavy action or a film about humanity with monsters smashing things in the background. Personally, I tend to lean into the more action-heavy Monsterverse films, and apparently, producer Max Borenstein shares that sentiment.

In a new interview over at /Film, Borenstein was asked about the idea of a non-human film, to which he responded, "I do think it could be done. I was thinking about the same thing. I think it would be amazing, actually." In the same interview, he expands on that idea and his hopes for the future, adding, "Given the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, I'm kind of hoping in whatever the next phase Legendary decides to do that we would see that. I think it'd be pretty cool. I think it is possible. It would be very ambitious. I think ambitious in that Mad Max: Fury Road way. I think it's totally possible to do that with the absolute minimum amount of human characters and really characterize the creatures."

In the first Godzilla film of the modern 2014 reboot, many found the film focused heavily on the human characters over the use of Godzilla himself. On the other side of that, Godzilla: King of the Monsters was an all-out titan brawl that impressed fans but drew more criticism for that shift. After the impressive pandemic box-office success of Godzilla vs. Kong (and an improved score on Rotten Tomatoes,) it seems like they've found a reputable balance of both concepts.

Even though this may have worked for Godzilla vs. Kong, the franchise could benefit by throwing fans a film that doesn't require any character arcs outside of the Toho monsters we love. Would you be interested in seeing a film that strips the Monsterverse of as many humans as possible?