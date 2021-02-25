Godzilla vs. Kong: Kong Is heavy Betting Favorite For Some Reason

Godzilla Vs. Kong will debut in theaters and on HBO max next month. For some reason, and I cannot fathom why people are betting on the match-up. According to Bovada, a sportsbook, Kong is the betting favorite to ultimately come out on top. Yes, really. Kong is at -220 to win, while Godzilla is at +155. I cannot say why there are bets being made on this, especially when there are people who know the outcome already since, you know, this is a movie that people made and starred in. Gambling is a huge problem in this world, isn't it? While as a Kong fan, this is cool, and I hope he does win, I am never going to put money on it.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Synopsis

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. And if you place a bet on one of the monsters, make sure it is Kong, as he should win and deserves it. His movie was better than the two Godzilla ones anyway.