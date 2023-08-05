Posted in: Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: David Ryan Keith, Hannaj Bang Bendz, I Am Rage

I Am Rage is Old-Fashioned Revenge Action in a Punishing Climate

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with David Ryan Keith, director of I Am Rage, a new revenge thriller inspired by Keith's love of classic 80s and 90s action movies. The film will release on Digital and DVD on August 1, 2023.

Say the producers:

I Am Rage stars multi-award-winning actress Hannaj Bang Bendz, best known for her turns in acclaimed British films such as The Man Up The Stairs and Glamour, headlines the film. David Ryan Keith, who previously collaborated with Uncork'd on The Redwood Massacre series of films, directs from a script he co-wrote with Stephen Durham (Army of One). Erin's idyllic countryside trip turns to terror when a sinister blood cult abducts her. But they made a grave mistake, her abductors soon learn the painful consequences of crossing someone with severe anger issues.

In the chat, the director discusses how filmmaking has changed since the heyday of action films like Commando, where special effects took a backseat to actors throwing themselves bodily at one another. But now, with new outlets for films, directors have an opportunity to return to the old-fashioned action/revenge thriller. In I Am Rage, the finale is an exciting but thoroughly grounded battle in a practical set filmed during a punishingly cold Scottish winter. Of course, Keith's job is made that much easier by the presence of Bendz, who has the training, strength, and prowess to handle the film's brutal and carefully choreographed fight scenes.

Keith also talked about the pressures of independent filmmaking. I Am Rage, for instance, had to come together from concept to script in a month because what often happens with indy films is that the producer suddenly finds themself with a budget and a location, and the clock starts ticking. It's a fascinating discussion of the process.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

