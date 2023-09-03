Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, gran turismo, neill blomkamp, sony

Gran Turismo Director Reveals a Dangerous Deleted Scene

The director of the Gran Turismo movie is shedding light on an accident that led to him scrapping a scene from the final cut.

With a film like Gran Turismo, there's already that comes with the production process since you're dealing with fast cars, high speeds, and occasionally unpredictable scenarios to actually make the movie. Now, the director of the videogame adaption acknowledges one specific accident that occurred on-set, resulting in a crash that was eventually scrapped from the film entirely.

While talking to MotorTrend to promote the release of Gran Turismo, the film's director, Neill Blomkamp, revealed the dangerous scene that didn't make the cut due to an accident, with Blomkamp telling the publication, "The only car that got damaged on set was when Orlando Bloom crashed one of the GT-R's. Well, Orlando really wanted a scene in the film where he was driving because his character doesn't drive in the movie. So we contemplated a scene at the end of the film almost as a post-credit scene for fun."

Blomkamp then adds, "In order to do that, the stunt coordinator and head of stunts had to sign off on him. They had to do a test lap with him and an instructor who could evaluate how he was driving. And then he just kind of spun out and crumpled the front quarter panel, suspension, and wheel on the car. It wasn't the end of the world, and it was the only crash that we had. I think [Bloom] is actually a pretty good driver. It was just circumstances."

The Cast and Plot Summary of Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo synopsis: "Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

The Gran Turismo film is currently in theaters if you're looking for a blend of fast cars, major stakes, and a video game inspiration merged into one blockbuster event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!