Greenland 2: Migration – An Unstable Crossing Clip Is Released

Lionsgate released a new clip from Greenland 2: Migration, where trying to across a canyon on a metal ladder somehow gets even worse.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops a tense new clip from Greenland 2: Migration, featuring a harrowing canyon crossing scene.

The footage showcases dangers faced by survivors as tremors and panic unsettle a perilous ladder crossing.

Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family navigating a shattered world after a catastrophic comet strike.

The sequel was greenlit in June 2021 following the international success of the original Greenland in 2020.

If you've ever looked into high-altitude mountain climbing, then you've probably seen how people get across giant crevasses in the snow by walking across metal ladders. It looks horrifying if you're someone who doesn't entirely like heights and might get a sense of vertigo. It seems that this kind of insanity did not go away when the world ended following the events of Greenland, because we're seeing people get across a massive canyon much the same way in a newly released clip from Greenland 2: Migration. However, it's somehow worse because there appear to be some sort of tremors happening that are making everything much more unstable, and the world's end hasn't made human beings any less selfish once they begin to panic. This entire situation is a whole big bag of "nope" for yours truly, who does not like heights.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

