Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Gets A Secret Cinema Event In London

This summer, London's Secret Cinema will be creating a fully immersive show built on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 in the first of three events in their new partnership between Secret Cinema and Disney. Tickets will be available from 10 am on the 14th of March, with early access available to those who sign up for the waitlist. While O2 mobile phone customers can get priority access the day from tomorrow, the 9th of March, from 10am.

For the first time, Secret Cinema will offer two types of tickets, one for a participatory experience with a screening of the film and another for a ticket just for the immersive experience. Prices start at £59 + booking fee including the screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, or just the 'immersive ticket' option, starting from £47 + booking fee. Premium tickets will also be available, offering guests exclusive additional access to hidden storylines and exclusive areas and start at £98 + booking fee.

You can sign up here, and you may want to sign up with O2 before then as well, knowing how fast these things go for. Bleeding Cool looks forward to taking a visit, wherever it may be, the location has yet to be revealed. Could be an O2 place, but not necessarily. And if you aren't British, but on the West Coast of the US wondering how we get all the cool stuff, the first Marvel/Secret Cinema US experience will also launch in Los Angeles next year.

This August, at a secret location in London, summon the courage and join the infamous Ravagers. Choose your Ravager Clan, dodge the Nova Corps and set off on an action-packed adventure in search of galactic riches and interplanetary fame. With an awesome mixtape of funk and mischief, eye-popping space spectacle galore, you and your crew can enjoy the thrills of Contraxia, brave the dangers of the Kyln and then hustle, smuggle and bribe your way round, in a quest on the lawless planet of Knowhere. There is glory to be won, legends to be made, and a universe to be saved.

Max Alexander, CEO of Secret Cinema said "Guardians of the Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it's been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way. Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects. Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Sarah Beers, VP, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios says "Marvel Studios strives to build intricate and fascinating worlds that fans can fully engage in, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to work with Secret Cinema on this project to bring the sights and sounds of a cosmic adventure to life in an immersive cinematic experience like no other."