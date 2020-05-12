Halloween Twitter Watch Party Coming Friday With Jamie Lee Curtis

Halloween, the 2018 version, is getting a Twitter Watch Party this Friday. Universal Pictures will begin a series of Twitter Watch Parties for the next three Fridays, starting with Halloween this week, Apollo 13 on May 23rd, and ending with The Breakfast Club on May 30th. The 2018 Halloween Twitter Watch Along will feature running commentary on the film from star Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green. Other members of the cast and crew are going to participate as well, such as John Carpenter, Blumhouse chief Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Castle.

Halloween Behind The Scenes Stories

"No one does horror quite like Blumhouse and Michael Myers. Join the production company that specializes in horror as they watch the return of Halloween alongside the film's director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis, and special guests, including John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Castle. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Halloween is presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions, and Trancas International Films."

I am most looking forward to this as a fan of the franchise and hearing some behind the scenes stuff from the set. The rest of Halloween lore is pretty well known these days, but this film and its sequels releasing over the next couple years won't get the kind of inside baseball dirt those originals had. Which is why I have my fingers crossed for some neat stuff we haven't heard already during this, too many of these watch parties end up just being "Man, this is fun!" without a ton of meat on the bones.