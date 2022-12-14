Giveaway: Win A Blu-ray Copy Of Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is coming out on Blu-ray on December 27th, and you can win a copy thanks to Universal. The final chapter in the David Gordon Green trilogy was quite polarizing when it was released in October, though time will more than likely be kind to it. You can see for yourself by winning this giveaway. All you have to do is give BC a follow on our Twitter account and then find and retweet the post for this article. That's it. We will DM the winner for your address to pass along to the studio, and you can relive the rise of Corey Cunningham for all the rest of your years. The winner will be chosen Tuesday, December 20th.

Halloween Ends Blu-ray Details

"The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying finale as Laurie

Strode (Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers (James Jude

Courtney). Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie lives with

her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and

embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and

terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen.

Only one of them will survive."

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU–RAY

Deleted and Extended Scenes Michael Shakes Things Up Joan's Bunny Slam Corey Reflects Upon Himself Ronald's Stuck at Work Margo Gets the Boot Joan's Recipe for Disaster

Ending HALLOWEEN – HALLOWEEN could never truly end without a decisive showdown between Laurie and Michael. Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence.

Filmmakers and cast reveal some of the secret ingredients that make HALLOWEEN productions so special and their personal feelings on being a part of such a classic franchise. Gag Reel

A Different Threat – As Haddonfield evolves to a new era, we examine how the evil within has also evolved.

An up-close look at some of the gruesome death scenes. Feature Commentary with co-writer/director David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, co-producer/first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.