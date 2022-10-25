Halloween Ends Director Stands by His Choice to Shift Focus

Halloween Ends did, in fact, bring the David Gordon Green trilogy to an end as promised… However, it wasn't exactly the ending that most of us (or generally any of us) wanted to witness for a franchise as influential as the Halloween franchise. And let's face it, the eclectic Halloween universe has already had a few bumps in the road, so hopes were extremely high this time around.

Nonetheless, the polarizing story of Laurie and Michael is over, even though it wasn't all that crucial to the plot of the consistently hyped "showdown" film between the two genre titans. Shortly after the film's release and unfortunate box-office drop-off, Green is doubling down on his choices regarding the shift in plot despite confusing moviegoers and fans.

Halloween Ends Was Never Going to be About Laurie and Michael Despite The Marketing

In a new interview published by MovieMaker, Green defends the choice by sharing, "We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a franchise? Honestly, we never once considered making a Laurie and Michael movie. The concept that it should be a final showdown-type brawl never even crossed our minds."

The three-time Halloween directaddsadd, "I wanted to see where it would go. I wanted one to win, one to die. But we were always more ambitious with that. So how did we want to go out? By doing what no one except us would do: make a love story. It's our version of going out with a bang and opening our hearts to this community and these characters."

Now that Halloween Ends is available to watch in theaters and on Peacock, you can check out the conclusion to the franchise for yourself – that is, until we eventually get another Halloween reboot without the return of scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis.