Halloween Kills Welcomes Alum Back To Haddonfield For New Frights

Halloween Kills is bringing back a bunch of legacy characters for more scares, courtesy of one Michael Myers. Closing out BlumFest 2021, a new featurette was shared, taking a look at what it was like for some of the 1978 cast to come back 40+ years later into the same roles, some as adults now. It is pretty cool to see them back, everyone from Kyle Richards as Lindsey to Charles Cyphers as Sheriff Brackett. There are others as well, and you can see some of them teased down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – Return to Haddonfield (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZw6Irnuu1s)

Halloween Kills Is Just Two Weeks Away!

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

One wonders why none of these people wouldn't have moved away from Haddonfield the first opportunity they got. Maybe we will get some answers in the film. I was skeptical when all of these returning characters were announced, thinking it was just going to be a throwaway reference type thing we have seen in other franchises as of late, but I guess I was wrong. After the last film, I should have just trusted David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to make it more than just a cameo.

We will all find out together in two weeks when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.