Halloween Kills Is Out On Digital Today, Win A Copy!

Halloween Kills is out on digital services today, sporting a new extended cut that includes an alternate ending and so much more. The film was a smashing success when it was released in theaters and on Peacock in October, though it may be one of the more divisive entries in the Halloween canon to date. Will the alternate ending change that? You can find out yourself, as Universal has given us a few digital codes to give away! All you have to do is tweet me here and tell me how you would attempt to defeat Michael Myers once and for all, and I will DM you a code to redeem for Halloween Kills, as long as they are still available.

Halloween Kills Hits Digital Today, Blu-ray January 11

Here is the list of the special features for Halloween Kills for when it hits Blu-ray next month:

GAG REEL

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES

HADDONFIELD'S OPEN WOUNDS – Those who die at the hands of Michael Myers are not his only victims. We look at some of the returning characters and why their past traumatic encounters with The Shape made them natural candidates to try and defend Haddonfield against him.

THE KILL TEAM – It takes a big team to create a film on the scale of HALLOWEEN KILLS, especially when part of the task is raising the bar for Michael's gruesome kills. We hear the people behind the mayhem discuss how they continue to push the franchise to new heights.

STRODE FAMILY VALUES – Filmmakers and cast discuss the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape and the roles Laurie, Karen, and Allyson play in trying to vanquish his evil.

1978 TRANSFORMATIONS – Shooting new footage that matches the feel of the iconic 1978 footage is no easy task and even takes a little bit of luck. We reveal some of the secrets of how filmmakers achieved these stunning sequences.

THE POWER OF FEAR – The impact of Michael Myers' pure evil extends far beyond his victims. We examine how fear of The Shape changed the psychology of the people of Haddonfield.

KILL COUNT

FEATURE COMMENTARY – Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer