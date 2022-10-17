Harrison Ford Joins The Cast Of Captain America: New World Order

A beloved veteran of nerd movies is jumping franchises. Over the weekend, rumors began to spread that Harrison Ford could join the Marvel Universe as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The role was played by William Hurt in multiple movies starting in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, but Hurt sadly passed away of cancer in March of this year. Thunderbolt is a pretty big player in the Marvel universe, and people have been wondering if they would recast the role with someone else. It sounds like they are. According to Deadline, who appear to have confirmed the rumors from last weekend, Ford is joining the cast of Captain America: New World Order as General Ross.

In April of 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development, with Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, taking on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew that Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. It makes sense that they would need General Ross, considering that this movie seems to be linking back to The Incredible Hulk. Does this mean they will finally bring Liv Tyler back as Betty Ross? Captain America: New World Order currently has a release date of May 3, 2024.