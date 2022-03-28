Harry Styles Almost Starred In Robert Eggers Nosferatu Remake

In terms of projects that sound pretty bonkers while also being really on brand, Robert Eggers doing a remake of Nosferatu and Harry Styles was supposed to be the star before he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts is right up there. The director behind The VVitch and The Lighthouse is becoming infamous for his movies that aren't exactly mainstream appealing but are insanely compelling. Eggers recently did a long piece with The New Yorker about the production of The Northman, which looks fantastic, and it was in that piece that they were ready to go on Nosferstu when Styles dropped out. They were so close to getting started in Prague that the cinematographer for the film, Jarin Blaschke, had already enrolled his daughter in school in Prague for the duration of the project. It's unclear if the project is still going to get off of the ground, but it sounds like this was very last minute. Anya Taylor-Joy, a reoccurring figure in Eggers movies since The VVitch with very good reason, was and still is attached to the project.

Styles is an interesting choice to bring into the realm of classic movie monsters. His history with boy bands means that no one really takes him seriously as an actor quite yet despite the fact that he was fantastic in Dunkirk. Marvel bringing Styles into the MCU makes sense, but this is much more off-the-wall casting, and it's awesome. It really is a shame that this version of Nosferatu ended up falling apart like this, but maybe Eggers will get the chance to make this movie happen someday soon. We can hope the next round of casting is just as bonkers as this round.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. It will be released on April 22, 2022.