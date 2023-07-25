Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: comedy, disney, film, haunted mansion, horror

Haunted Mansion Director Reveals His Favorite Spirit in the Film

The director of the upcoming Disney film Haunted Mansion is sharing more details about the Mariner Ghost, his personal favorite spirit.

We're eerily close to the reveal of Disney's upcoming relaunch of the Haunted Mansion, giving audiences a chance to check out the popular Disney ride in a safer, cinematic form (again). And in this world, there are a lot of spirits running rampant, so the director of the film is now giving fans more insight into who he believes is a pivotal ghost in his movie from an entertainment perspective.

The Best Spirit in the Haunted Mansion (According to the Film's Director)

While speaking to Screen Rant during San Diego Comic-Con, Haunted Mansion director, Justin Simien was asked about a favorite entity in the film, to which he explained, "Mariner Ghost. I love the Mariner Ghost. I don't know what it is about him. It's the way he is painted; there's an expression on his face that has always drawn me in. Then, I learned a little bit later that for ships and oceans and the sea, it's often used in art as a metaphor for emotion and for feeling and for wading through difficult feelings, and I thought that is really profound. That's exactly what the protagonist of the movie, Ben, is going through. He's trying to move through some difficult things, and so I couldn't say why before I made the movie, but it oddly feels right. I was always drawn to that character."

When recently digging deeper into the film's visual ambiance and parallels to the ride itself, the director divulged, "We got down to the point where we were obsessing over the angle you first see the mansion when you walk onto the ride in Disneyland when we see it through the gates, and we see the pillars. That angle has to hit. That's how specific we were. When you first glide through the dining hall, and you see the waltzing dancers, that angle had to be right because that's the one where you gasp on the ride."

It sounds like the new Disney film is going to be quite a ride, doesn't it? Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!