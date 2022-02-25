Haunted Mansion Film Will Release In March 2023

Haunted Mansion will release next year. The new film based on the mega-popular spooky dark ride at the Disney Parks will haunt theaters again on March 10th, 2023. Justin Simien is directing from a script by D.V. DeVincentis, Katie Dippold, and Guillermo del Toro. The film stars Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and LaKeith Stanfield. This is the second film based on the ride, as the original starred Eddie Murphy and was released in 2002. Disney sent out a new release date slate email that included the new Haunted Mansion date along with a few Searchlight changes.

A Great Haunted Mansion Film Is A Must For Disney

The Haunted Mansion has been a happy haunt for all to visit since opening at Disneyland in 1969 and Disney World in 1971. Think about how many little horror fans had their first brush with spooks and frights on that ride. My little one was terrified of it when she rode it the first time a couple of years ago, but now we walk around the house quoting all the ride dialogue and dancing to Grin Grinning Ghosts all the time. It truly is one of the most iconic rides in the world, and there are so many directions that Disney could go to with a film here.

I think focusing on the mansion itself is key. The popular ghosts and ghouls inside are secondary; the biggest and most important character of all is the Haunted Mansion itself. If Disney is willing to go a smidge darker and have a group of people trapped in the mansion overnight or something like that, this could be one of the great horror films of the last 20 years. Sorry, I am getting ahead of myself, I just love the mythology and the ride so much I want to see them do it justice. Thankfully, Simien is a gifted storyteller, and the Mansion could not be in better hands.

