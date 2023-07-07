Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Haunted Mansion: New TV Spot Welcomes You Foolish Mortals

We have a new TV spot for Haunted Mansion that leans into the infamous "welcome foolish mortals" line from the ride. It will be released on July 28th.

If there is a blockbuster wildcard for the month of July, it's probably Haunted Mansion. There are a lot of big movies coming out this month, and it's really going to have to fight for a place at the box office. As we have seen time and time again this summer, there is no room to be mediocre when there are so many other options for audience members to choose from. Now that we're in the final weeks before the release of Haunted Mansion, Disney is starting to kick up the marketing. We got a new TV spot that leans into the "welcome foolish mortals" from the ride that fans love oh so much.

This looks cute and any other summer, Haunted Mansion probably would kill it, but it's going to be an uphill battle. We'd say that the budget seems to be the only thing that could say this, but the budget is looking to be around $150 million before marketing so that's a pretty big number to clear. These massive budgets and being mediocre to pretty good are really the two things that are kneecapping so many movies this summer. We'll have to see if this one manages to break the cycle.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion will appear in theaters on July 28. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

