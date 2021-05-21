Highlander: Henry Cavill In Talks To Star In A New Film For Lionsgate

Henry Cavill may have found another franchise for himself. Reports are that the star is in talks to take over as the Highlander in a new film from Lionsgate. We will spare you the joke everyone else is using in their articles for sure. Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the film, with Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen exec producing. This one has been in turnaround for…some time at this point, but the hope is with Cavill getting onboard that the project will finally head into production. Deadline was first with the news.

There Can Be Only One, And Its Cavill (We Lied, There's The Joke)

Nobody knows anything about what this new Highlander film will be about, who is writing the latest draft, or who else will be in it. Nobody knows who Cavill will be playing. We do know John Wick director Chad Stahelski We have no idea if this will continue the story from previous films or if this is a reboot of some kind. basically, Lionsgate is saying "Highlander. Cavill. Here you go." The original 1986 film has spawned four sequels and even three different tv series. I have never seen any of them (yes I know. please don't message me) but I do remember my mom and some of her friends getting together to watch the show that was on the USA Network.

As for Cavill, I guess he really likes those franchise paychecks. Hey man, get that money. I think he is a great talent, and he is my Superman, so I will pretty much watch anything the man stars in. Except The Witcher, didn't enjoy that either (again: please no messages). Maybe this will be the version of Highlander that gets me to watch. Stay tuned as more on this one becomes available.