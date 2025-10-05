Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: henry cavill, highlander

Highlander: Cavill Shares PT Photos, Drew McIntyre, Jeremy Irons Cast

Higherland star Henry Cavill shared some images of his physical therapy as he recovers from an injury. Drew McIntyre and Jeremy Irons join the cast.

Article Summary Henry Cavill shares his physical therapy updates after injury during Highlander pre-production.

Drew McIntyre and Jeremy Irons are confirmed to join the Amazon MGM Studios Highlander reboot cast.

Production start was delayed but is now set for early 2026, following several development setbacks.

Highlander has faced a long road from its 2008 reboot announcement to finally moving forward with new talent.

The remake of Highlander was scheduled to start production last month, but after star Henry Cavill suffered an injury during pre-production training, filming had to be put on hold. This remake has been trying to make it to the big screen for years, with roadblock after roadblock getting in the way, to the point that it's almost comical. Cavill appears to be on his healing journey, or at least that is what the images shared on his Instagram seem to indicate. He's got a massive foot on his foot, so this was some sort of ankle or calf injury. In the side show of images, we see Cavill going through all the steps needed to get the most out of physical therapy. The caption says, "Endure. In enduring, grow strong." – Dak'kon, Planescape: Torment, which is a 1990 role-playing game released for Windows and developed by Black Isle.

However, just because the production has stalled, that doesn't mean everyone at Amazon MGM Studios is sitting on their hands waiting for their leading man to heal up. We are still getting cast announcements for Highlander, and there have been two recent ones. Deadline is reporting that WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has reportedly joined the cast as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill's Connor. Meanwhile, over at The Hollywood Reporter, they are reporting that Jeremy Irons has also joined the cast as the second antagonist, "the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, who are keeping an eye on the immortals and see them as a threat to humanity." At the time of writing, the new production start date is early 2026.

Highlander Has Been Languishing In Development Hell Since 2008

Highlander has been on a bit of a weird journey from the beginning. When the film was first released in theaters, it didn't do that well critically or commercially. It's one of the old school cult classic films that found a following once it went to home video, and people have been obsessed ever since. There was a sequel that everyone hated, and people like to pretend it doesn't even exist, so there's this reboot. It was first announced in 2008, but nothing much happened with it until it was announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was signing onto the project in 2016. This followed the runaway success of the first film for Lionsgate in 2014, before the franchise became a true juggernaut with the sequel in 2017.

In May 2021, we finally got some casting confirmations as it was announced that Henry Cavill would star as Connor MacLeod in the project, but there was still no movement forward. In 2023, it was announced that the project was happening, under Lionsgate, with Cavill starring, Stahelski directing, and a script from Mike Finch. There was another casting rumor, such as Michael Fassbender being in talks to be the villain, but nothing ever set in stone, and its absence from the Lionsgate stage makes a lot more sense now. In late 2024, it was reported that they wanted to film very soon, eyeing a possible 2026 release date, but nothing came from it. Considering how long Stahelski and Cavill have been working on the project, there is a chance that a lot more of the pre-production has already been done, and they just need to get some contracts signed, get some schedules ready, and go.

In April 2025, it was officially confirmed that United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios gained "full rights to the franchise, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series." Since then, they have been actively bringing on cast members. Cavill has remained on the project, and they have also added Russell Crowe as the swordsman Ramirez, Dave Bautista as The Kurgen, Karen Gillan as Heather, MacLeod's mortal wife, Marisa Abela as MacLeod's modern romantic interest, Drew McIntyre as Conner's brother Angus, and Max Zhang in an unspecified role. Highlander had begun a new journey, and one that many films before it had failed: the long trek out of development hell.

