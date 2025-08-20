Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Holt McCallany Hesitated Doing Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning brought in some new faces, but an aspect of the production made Holt McCallany hesitate to join the cast.

Even though Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was the final movie in the series, that didn't stop director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise from bringing on a bunch of new faces. One of them is veteran actor Holt McCallany, who was probably in one of your favorite movies or shows or has worked with your favorite director. However, there were a couple aspects of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning that was unique compared to some of the other big names, such as David Fincher, Clint Eastwood, Guillermo del Toro, and Guy Ritchie, and it was a the dyanmic between McQuarrie and Cruise, how the two are essentially a package deal, and how they tend to bring in familiar faces, both in front of and behind the camera. We asked McCallany how this dynamic played out differently compared to other projects he has worked on.

"Well, Chris and Tom, whom you quite rightly point out, work super closely together, probably more closely than any other star and director that I can think of," McCallany replied. "And that long partnership, that long collaboration has really, really led to just tremendous success, and there's a reason for that. They're both really talented, really hard-working guys, and I was honored that they chose me. In theory, there would have been many guys who could have been cast in my role, but Christopher McQuarrie called me, and he said, "Tom and I talked about it for a long time, and different names came up. We both decided that we really want you for this part, Holt."

However, there was something else about Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning that McCallany didn't do often, and it actually made him hesitate about whether or not he should join the cast.

"So, something that was unusual is that they don't send you the script," McCallany explained. "And that makes it a little challenging because the script is the road map that you use to make choices, and it informs the character. The most important thing is what's on the page. So that caused me to hesitate, initially. And I was like, 'Gee, you know Chris, it's very hard for me to just say yes to anything that I haven't read.' And he kept me on the phone for an hour. He gave me a very detailed description of the journey that my character was going to take and how I was going to contribute to the narrative."

However, McCallany credits this entirely to McQuarrie and his "enormous talent," as he walked McCallany through the story and also reassured him that he wasn't going to regret his time on Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

McCallany continued, "And he basically said to me, 'I understand this is not how you usually work, Holt. I'm asking you to do something that's outside of your comfort zone, but I'm also asking you to trust me. I'm asking you to take a leap of faith. And I'm giving you my word that if you do that, you're not going to regret it. I am not going to disappoint you. I will not let you down. You are going to have a really positive experience working with me and Tom Cruise on the movie.' And that's exactly what happened. He was very supportive, very generous, very encouraging, very warm, and I came away from the process with really, really high regard for Christopher McQuarrie and his enormous talent."

Cruise and McQuarrie seem to get each other on a really fundamental level, and that isn't something you can fake or something easy to replicate. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Cruise and McQuarrie kept working together, but considering all of the positive things we've heard from former and current cast members, it wouldn't be surprising if they were able to bring more people along for a new ride. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is out on digital now and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14, 2025.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk. It was released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

