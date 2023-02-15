House Of 1000 Corpses Anniversary Box Set Coming Soon A 20th anniversary Blu-ray edition of Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses is being released in April by Lionsgate.

House of 1000 Corpses, the debut film from Rob Zombie and as a cult classic as they come, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style with a new Blu-ray box set coming April 11th. The release will come as a Steelbook special edition, as well as a premium box set that includes an illustrated box from Graham Humphreys, a poster and art cards from David Hartman, and a photo book curated by Zombie that includes more art from Humphreys. The release will cover two discs, which will include commentaries, making-of features, interviews with the cast, trailers, casting footage, rehearsals, and a ton more, much of it previously unseen. Below you can see the Steelbook and the box set, as well as the features list.

House Of 1000 Corpses Anniversary Release Details

"When Rob Zombie's "House of 1000 Corpses" slashed its way into theaters 20 years ago, 1970s-style horror – and camp – returned with bone-snapping, scream-inducing vengeance. Zombie's directorial debut, this first film of a trilogy, introduces the Firefly family, backwoods sadists who plunge two young couples into a nightmare world of torture, satanic ritual, and cannibalism. With a killer cast including horror legends Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, and Karen Black, "House of 1000 Corpses" is both a homage to a golden era and a scary good time from an innovative, unrivaled shock-master."

Here is the features list

DISC 1

Director Commentary

Making-of Featurette

Casting Footage

Rehearsal Footage

Cast and Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC 2 – Bonus Disc of Never-Before-Seen Special Features from Rob Zombie

Cast & Director Interviews

Rob Zombie

Sid Hai

Bill Moseley

Sheri Moon

Karen Black

Rainn Wilson

Chris Hardwick

Erin Daniels

Irwin Keyes

Jennifer Jostyn

Wayne Toth

Behind The Scenes

Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments

Dr. Satan Test

Professor Test

Electronic Press Kit

Teaser Trailer

The digital release of the film will include an exclusive new feature commentary with Zombie as well.