How To Build A Girl Promises Fantastical Comedy In This New Trailer

How To Build A Girl is a new fantastical coming of age dramedy starring Beanie Feldstein. She stars as a girl trying to break into music journalism by creating a new persona. This movie is based on the novel of the same name by Caitlyn Moran. Feldstein is having a bit of a breakout moment here, having done excellent work in Lady Bird and Booksmart. A role like this could cement her as one of the finest young actors in Hollywood right now. How To Build A Girl is being released by IFC Films.

How To Build A Girl Trailer

"Johana Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein) is a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colorful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies. Desperate to break free from the overcrowded flat she shares with her four brothers and eccentric parents, she submits an earnestly penned and off-beat music review to a group of self-important indie rock critics at a weekly magazine. Despite being brushed off initially, Johana clamors to the top of the '90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde – a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic with an insatiable lust for fame, fortune, and men. It isn't long before the rapid pace at which Johana's life is changing becomes overwhelming, and she runs face-first into a devastatingly real, existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up?

The more fantastical elements are what will make or break this film for me. The cast is very talented, with Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine, Chris O'Dowd, and Emma Thompson joining Feldstein. I know that this is based on existing source material, but I would prefer a more straight forward version of this story. That just comes down to personal preference, and I am still excited to give How To Build A Girl a watch. It is also a shame that this will not see theaters at this point. Indie and middle budget films are going to have a rough go trying to get screens when the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, and life gets back to normal. VOD streaming will be a savior for these types of films. How To Build A Girl hits VOD streaming services on May 8th.